Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to Post -$0.48 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.42). Genco Shipping & Trading posted earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genco Shipping & Trading.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.36 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 42.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Shares of NYSE GNK traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.94. 439,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,656. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $11.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is -11.94%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 30,596 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,581,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 31,256 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,330 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 82,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 17,165 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.