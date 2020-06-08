Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) to Announce $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) will post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heico’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.44. Heico reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heico will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heico.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Heico had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $468.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Heico’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

HEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Heico from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Heico from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Heico from $110.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $59,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,154.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Heico by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,013,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,585,000 after purchasing an additional 33,670 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heico by 15,765.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,368,000 after acquiring an additional 417,779 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new stake in shares of Heico in the first quarter valued at $29,642,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heico by 20.0% in the first quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,045,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Heico in the fourth quarter valued at $30,945,000. 26.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HEI traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.34. 759,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,141. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Heico has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $147.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.12.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

