Zacks: Brokerages Expect NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.24). NN reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 156%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NN will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NN.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $199.75 million for the quarter. NN had a negative net margin of 32.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of NNBR stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $5.90. 1,198,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,952. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 3.37. NN has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNBR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in NN by 18.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NN by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in NN by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NN by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 36,541 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in NN by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

