Zacks: Brokerages Expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will announce $126.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $120.40 million to $131.62 million. Northwest Bancshares posted sales of $115.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year sales of $509.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $489.80 million to $518.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $534.06 million, with estimates ranging from $521.70 million to $542.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $115.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.77 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 6.94%.

NWBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $30,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $205,310. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 160,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 57,052 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.94. 986,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,152. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.74. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 72.38%.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

