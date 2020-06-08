Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $316.13 Million

Analysts expect Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to announce $316.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $323.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $310.00 million. Nuance Communications reported sales of $460.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nuance Communications.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $369.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.56 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other Nuance Communications news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 564,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,176,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $116,697.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,099 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUAN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.57. 1,327,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,985,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average is $19.13. Nuance Communications has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $23.88.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuance Communications (NUAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.