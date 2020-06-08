Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is ($0.25). Oasis Petroleum reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.11). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oasis Petroleum.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The energy producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OAS shares. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.47.

Shares of NYSE:OAS traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.26. 221,610,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,499,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $184.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64. Oasis Petroleum has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $5.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 317.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,516,132 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,443,000 after acquiring an additional 20,168,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,789,870 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,041,002 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $17,986,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $10,865,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,480,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

