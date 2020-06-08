Zacks: Brokerages Expect State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Equities research analysts expect State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for State Auto Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. State Auto Financial posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that State Auto Financial will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for State Auto Financial.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.58). State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $349.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.00 million.

STFC has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of State Auto Financial from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of State Auto Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. State Auto Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STFC traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.52. 66,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,792. State Auto Financial has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.39. The company has a market cap of $941.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

In related news, CEO Michael Larocco purchased 5,000 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $112,950.00. Also, SVP Kim Burton Garland purchased 2,080 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.84 per share, with a total value of $39,187.20. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 48,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,373. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STFC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 49.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

