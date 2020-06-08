Zacks: Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Fuel Tech an industry rank of 53 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

FTEK has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fuel Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,186,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 52,987 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.90% of Fuel Tech worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTEK remained flat at $$0.78 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,432. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.83. Fuel Tech has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 22.77% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. Analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

