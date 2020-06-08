Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) to “Strong-Buy”

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.97% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Beazer Homes USA, Inc. designs, builds and sells single family homes. The company designs homes to appeal primarily to entry-level and first move-up home buyers. Their objective is to provide customers with homes that incorporate quality and value. The company’s subsidiary, Beazer Mortgage, originates the mortgages for the company’s home buyers. “

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Beazer Homes USA from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Beazer Homes USA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

NYSE BZH traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.21. The stock had a trading volume of 933,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,282. Beazer Homes USA has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $347.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 14.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at $2,321,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 73,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 53,591 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 15.5% during the first quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,522,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,243,000 after purchasing an additional 337,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 166.8% during the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 537,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 336,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beazer Homes USA (BZH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.