Zacks: Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) Given $2.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $2.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Portman Ridge Finance an industry rank of 167 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PTMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Portman Ridge Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Portman Ridge Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTMN. Creative Planning boosted its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Southside Capital LLC bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. 22.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Portman Ridge Finance has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.67.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 107.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.46%. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.