Zaim Credit Systems (LON:ZAIM) Issues Earnings Results

Zaim Credit Systems (LON:ZAIM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.64) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Zaim Credit Systems stock traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2.70 ($0.04). The company had a trading volume of 250,000 shares.

About Zaim Credit Systems

Zaim Credit Systems Plc operates as a microcredit company in Russia. The company provides loans of up to 30,000 Russian Roubles to individuals and companies. It operates through a network of approximately 95 sites located primarily in Moscow, as well as other urban areas of Western Russia, including St.

