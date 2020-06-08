Zap (ZAP) Market Cap Tops $402,352.72

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last week, Zap has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Zap token can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. Zap has a total market cap of $402,352.72 and approximately $15,683.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00045275 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.57 or 0.05661512 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002578 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00055652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030648 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002615 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010296 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

