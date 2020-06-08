ZClassic Trading 30% Lower This Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $9,588.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 30% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00534866 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00094683 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00066877 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000999 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,869,297 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

