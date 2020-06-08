Zedcor Energy (CVE:ZDC) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.17

Zedcor Energy Inc (CVE:ZDC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 88500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 million and a P/E ratio of -0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Zedcor Energy (CVE:ZDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.38 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zedcor Energy Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Zedcor Energy Inc provides oilfield rental equipment and accommodations to the drilling segment of the oilfield industry in Canada. It is also involved in the rental of generators, and light towers, as well as surface equipment, such as storage and shale tanks, floc tanks, power swivels, mud cans, pipe racks, pumps, and access and rig matting.

