ZEON One Day Trading Volume Tops $91,179.00 (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 8th. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $17.27 million and approximately $91,179.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZEON has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00045275 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.57 or 0.05661512 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002578 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00055652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030648 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002615 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010296 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON is a token. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

