ZMINE Hits One Day Volume of $292.00 (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last seven days, ZMINE has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. ZMINE has a total market cap of $109,312.38 and approximately $292.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZMINE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and BX Thailand.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00080429 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00374047 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010068 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000495 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012378 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00015439 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZMINE Profile

ZMINE (ZMN) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 233,889,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial . ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com . ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and BX Thailand. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

