Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Gap Down to $207.60

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $215.09, but opened at $207.60. Zoom Video Communications shares last traded at $209.54, with a volume of 6,821,384 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,226.28 and a beta of -1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.21.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 73,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.98, for a total transaction of $8,851,864.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 143,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,356,032.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $7,950,007.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,285,007.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 573,351 shares of company stock valued at $80,385,110. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205,678 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,192,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061,148 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 191.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,169,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,193 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,744,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,762,000 after acquiring an additional 890,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BosValen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $199,946,000. 29.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

