ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Up 14.1% Over Last Week

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One ZUM TOKEN token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Paritex. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $199,985.92 and $39.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 14.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.55 or 0.00682661 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 144.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004132 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001707 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 95,853,040,165 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,853,040,165 tokens. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZUM TOKEN Token Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Paritex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

