ZumCoin (ZUM) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.83 Million

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. ZumCoin has a market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $8,290.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000084 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

