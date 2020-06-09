$0.05 EPS Expected for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.84) to $0.41. Citizens Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 94.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.32.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Charles John Koch purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,138.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $99,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,899.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 19,165 shares of company stock valued at $406,386. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 251.3% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

CFG stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,585,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,210,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.63. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

