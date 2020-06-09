-$0.19 EPS Expected for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.30). Phillips 66 posted earnings of $3.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 106.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $2.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.73. 3,355,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,155,112. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In related news, Director Gary Kramer Adams bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,273.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 43.2% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 122.3% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 20,382 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 317,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,009,000 after acquiring an additional 45,194 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 644,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,562,000 after acquiring an additional 10,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 80,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

