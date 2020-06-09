$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) will report $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.01). Ulta Beauty posted earnings per share of $2.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $6.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $11.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($2.00). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $242.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.93.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.75. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Earnings History and Estimates for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

