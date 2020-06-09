$0.35 EPS Expected for Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Allegiance Bancshares reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $47.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.23 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 6.22%.

ABTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Allegiance Bancshares from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Allegiance Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $25,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,924.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $73,900. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABTX. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 706,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,561,000 after buying an additional 348,888 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1,852.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 152,853 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 145,336 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 693.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 68,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,613,000. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ABTX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.39. The stock had a trading volume of 89,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.35. Allegiance Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $38.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

