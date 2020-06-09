$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.62. BWX Technologies posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 74.99%. The firm had revenue of $542.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

BWXT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.38.

Shares of BWXT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.11. 334,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,761. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $70.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average of $58.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,118,325.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Fees sold 17,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $1,053,313.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,699.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,242 shares of company stock worth $1,342,694. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 48,097 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 694,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $649,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

