$0.59 EPS Expected for Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.45. Polaris Industries reported earnings per share of $1.73 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 65.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $4.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Polaris Industries.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $81.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.62.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,602,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Polaris Industries by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 725,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,795,000 after purchasing an additional 461,218 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Polaris Industries by 475.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,530,000 after purchasing an additional 296,799 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Polaris Industries by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,089,000 after purchasing an additional 279,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Polaris Industries by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 395,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,050,000 after purchasing an additional 207,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries stock traded up $5.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,112. Polaris Industries has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 2.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.24%.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

See Also: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polaris Industries (PII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.