$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Church & Dwight reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $14,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 209,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,932,818.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total value of $1,145,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 387,720 shares of company stock valued at $28,043,852 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,334,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,036,000 after buying an additional 329,498 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 323.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after buying an additional 150,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,993,000 after buying an additional 36,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,127. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.61 and a 200-day moving average of $71.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.03. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $80.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.87%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

