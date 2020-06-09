-$0.63 EPS Expected for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.31). Exxon Mobil posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 186.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 10,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.52. 27,258,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,498,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $77.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

