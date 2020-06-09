-$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) to post ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.02) and the highest is ($0.28). Carvana reported earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 107.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.55). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 127.13% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra cut shares of Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

NYSE CVNA traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $113.55. 1,502,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,073,265. Carvana has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $118.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of -33.58 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.86.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 555,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,020.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,185,610. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $29,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 159.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,575,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654,539 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 408.5% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,100,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,265 shares in the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 37.8% during the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,824,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,366 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 23.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,033,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,035,000 after purchasing an additional 382,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 25.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,074,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,220,000 after acquiring an additional 216,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

