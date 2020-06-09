$1.15 EPS Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.18. OSI Systems also reported earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $292.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.01 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley cut their price objective on OSI Systems from $119.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised OSI Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 340.6% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 11,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 646,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,136,000 after purchasing an additional 327,542 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,823,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,714,000 after purchasing an additional 204,121 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.15. The company had a trading volume of 176,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,933. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $117.21.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

