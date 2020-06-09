$1.39 EPS Expected for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) to post $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. Palo Alto Networks reported earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $1.54. The business had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.52 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $284.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.93.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total value of $2,330,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 986,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,651,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,480 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

PANW traded up $6.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.79. 1,781,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,532. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $251.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.84.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

