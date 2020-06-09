$1.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) will announce earnings per share of $1.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the lowest is $1.21. Hanover Insurance Group reported earnings of $1.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $7.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hanover Insurance Group.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THG. ValuEngine upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hanover Insurance Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Shares of THG traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.09. 268,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,435. Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $75.11 and a 52-week high of $144.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

