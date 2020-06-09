132,854 Shares in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Bought by Appian Way Asset Management LP

Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 132,854 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,332,000. Fortive accounts for about 5.4% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Fortive by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fortive by 311.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive stock traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.61. 3,884,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,763. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.53. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.24. Fortive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.18.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.55%. Fortive’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.46 per share, with a total value of $1,089,200.00. Also, Director Mitchell P. Rales sold 40,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $2,557,338.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,399,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,609,513.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,454. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.36.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

