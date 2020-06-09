14,509 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Purchased by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,509 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $307.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,759,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,653. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $306.30 and a 200 day moving average of $302.43. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $255.77 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COST. TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.38.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,943 shares of company stock worth $5,250,696 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.