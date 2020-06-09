$16.90 Billion in Sales Expected for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will announce $16.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.34 billion and the highest is $17.84 billion. FedEx reported sales of $17.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 30th.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year sales of $68.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.20 billion to $69.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $70.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.95 billion to $72.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FedEx from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.22.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $18,333,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,109,329,000 after buying an additional 645,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in FedEx by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,029,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,523,004,000 after buying an additional 105,441 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in FedEx by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $744,091,000 after buying an additional 1,960,883 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in FedEx by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $761,602,000 after buying an additional 1,120,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335,834 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $403,607,000 after buying an additional 62,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX traded up $7.17 on Friday, reaching $149.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,691,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,798. The firm has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $178.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

