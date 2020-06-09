$17.72 Billion in Sales Expected for IBM (NYSE:IBM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that IBM (NYSE:IBM) will announce sales of $17.72 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for IBM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.12 billion and the lowest is $17.21 billion. IBM posted sales of $19.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBM will report full-year sales of $72.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.58 billion to $75.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $74.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $72.07 billion to $76.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IBM.

Get IBM alerts:

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.05. IBM had a return on equity of 57.55% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $17.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on IBM from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on IBM from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of IBM in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on IBM from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their target price on IBM from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IBM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

NYSE:IBM traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,368,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,148,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. IBM has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from IBM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. IBM’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in IBM during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IBM during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IBM during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in IBM during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IBM during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IBM (IBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.