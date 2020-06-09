1irstcoin Reaches Market Cap of $24.28 Million (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $24.28 million and $42,958.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00006889 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Token Store.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

inSure (SURE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00010725 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009449 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 86.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00305884 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010247 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000151 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00015483 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000226 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,274,967 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

