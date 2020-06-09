$2.10 Million in Sales Expected for Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) will post $2.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $870,000.00. Evolus reported sales of $2.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year sales of $40.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.90 million to $57.61 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $114.06 million, with estimates ranging from $85.45 million to $145.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 197.30% and a negative net margin of 217.51%.

EOLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Evolus from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Evolus from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Evolus from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

EOLS traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,696,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,707. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08. The firm has a market cap of $188.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 3.18. Evolus has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Evolus by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 41,046 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Evolus by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolus by 1,481.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolus by 2,162.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 459,829 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 33,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

