$2.12 EPS Expected for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for FleetCor Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.36 and the lowest is $1.85. FleetCor Technologies posted earnings of $2.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies will report full year earnings of $10.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.17 to $11.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.48 to $13.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FleetCor Technologies.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $661.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.20 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 32.37% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $362.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (down previously from $340.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 221.0% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 18,869 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 127,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,772,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 63.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,450,000 after buying an additional 92,749 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 16.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,653,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 4,352.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 30,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 30,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

FLT traded down $5.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.12. 1,386,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,044. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.48. FleetCor Technologies has a 1-year low of $168.51 and a 1-year high of $329.85.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

