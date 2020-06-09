$2.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for IBM (NYSE:IBM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that IBM (NYSE:IBM) will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for IBM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80. IBM reported earnings per share of $3.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that IBM will report full-year earnings of $11.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $12.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.41 to $12.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IBM.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 billion. IBM had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 57.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of IBM from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of IBM from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

IBM traded up $3.69 on Wednesday, reaching $135.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,368,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,148,248. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.12. The company has a market cap of $118.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. IBM has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $158.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from IBM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. IBM’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in IBM by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,027,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,844,000 after acquiring an additional 58,748 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IBM by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,677,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,840,000 after acquiring an additional 638,218 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its holdings in IBM by 3.0% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,521,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,834,000 after acquiring an additional 43,835 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in IBM by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 708,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,597,000 after acquiring an additional 23,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in IBM by 598.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 480,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,289,000 after acquiring an additional 411,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

