$2.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to post $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.44. United Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $3.63 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $9.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.48 to $12.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.46 to $11.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.69. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $356.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. Cowen upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.89.

UTHR stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.82. 460,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a current ratio of 8.91. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $125.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.68.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total value of $1,159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,610 shares of company stock valued at $8,393,256. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,652,000 after buying an additional 22,081 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

