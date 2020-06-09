$2.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will announce earnings of $2.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52. Signature Bank reported earnings per share of $2.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year earnings of $9.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $10.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $12.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.96 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share.

SBNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.69.

SBNY traded up $5.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.57. The company had a trading volume of 514,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,315. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.77. Signature Bank has a one year low of $68.98 and a one year high of $148.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 1,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

