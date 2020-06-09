24,662 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by Appian Way Asset Management LP

Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intel by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after buying an additional 8,659,315 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,529,995,000 after buying an additional 1,323,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,124,265,000 after purchasing an additional 904,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,966,694,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,207,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,735 shares in the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,050 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Vertical Research began coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $63.67. 21,537,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,308,848. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

