$285.10 Million in Sales Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will announce sales of $285.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $283.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $286.60 million. OSI Systems reported sales of $308.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $292.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.01 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSIS. TheStreet downgraded OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded OSI Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley cut their target price on OSI Systems from $119.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 25.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 80.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSIS stock traded down $4.22 on Friday, hitting $80.15. The stock had a trading volume of 176,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,933. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.66. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. OSI Systems has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $117.21.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

