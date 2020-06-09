$3.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) will post $3.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Becton Dickinson and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $3.97 billion. Becton Dickinson and posted sales of $4.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and will report full-year sales of $16.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.69 billion to $17.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.93 billion to $18.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Becton Dickinson and.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $283.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $255,116.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 80,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,891,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Kidder Stephen W lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 17,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX traded up $5.23 on Friday, reaching $247.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,554,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,690. Becton Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a PE ratio of 74.47, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.04 and a 200 day moving average of $254.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

