3,159 Shares in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Acquired by SRB Corp

SRB Corp acquired a new stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in KLA by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in KLA by 390.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 246.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on KLA from $204.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on KLA from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.33.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total value of $444,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $6,295,718.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,032,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,796 shares of company stock worth $7,498,933 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $191.87. The stock had a trading volume of 816,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,954. KLA Corporation has a 52 week low of $107.69 and a 52 week high of $196.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. KLA had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 40.19%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

