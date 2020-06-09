$339.13 Million in Sales Expected for Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) will post $339.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Envista’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $274.30 million to $386.80 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Envista.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $547.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.07 million. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVST shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Envista from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Envista from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Envista from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $19.50) on shares of Envista in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 2,654.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Envista by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Envista during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Envista by 89.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Envista stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,702,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,272. Envista has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $33.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.81.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envista (NVST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.