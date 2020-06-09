$388.10 Million in Sales Expected for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) will announce $388.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $405.50 million and the lowest is $376.18 million. Essex Property Trust posted sales of $361.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $392.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.23 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share.

ESS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $354.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,085,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,176,000 after purchasing an additional 38,498 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,795,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,248,000 after purchasing an additional 337,214 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,290,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,483,000 after purchasing an additional 130,160 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,181,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,876,000 after purchasing an additional 73,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS traded up $13.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $276.20. 675,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,581. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $175.81 and a 12 month high of $334.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $2.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

