3i Group plc (III) to Issue Dividend of GBX 17.50 on July 17th

3i Group plc (LON:III) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.22) per share on Friday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,056.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,087.94. 3i Group has a 12 month low of GBX 8.15 ($0.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,189 ($15.13). The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27.

3i Group (LON:III) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 22.10 ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX (75.50) (($0.96)) by GBX 97.60 ($1.24).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 3i Group from GBX 880 ($11.20) to GBX 852 ($10.84) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on 3i Group from GBX 1,320 ($16.80) to GBX 1,000 ($12.73) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut 3i Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

In other 3i Group news, insider Julia Wilson purchased 31,900 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 770 ($9.80) per share, with a total value of £245,630 ($312,625.68).

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

