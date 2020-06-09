$4.84 EPS Expected for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) will report $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.43. Cigna reported earnings per share of $4.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year earnings of $18.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.51 to $18.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $20.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.43 to $21.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.95.

Shares of CI traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.50. 1,497,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Cigna has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.85.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 10,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.89, for a total value of $2,163,476.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,583,645.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 5,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.46, for a total transaction of $1,012,060.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,794.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,377 shares of company stock worth $18,076,618. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Cigna by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Cigna by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC grew its position in Cigna by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Cigna by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

