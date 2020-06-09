$474.99 Million in Sales Expected for BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) will announce sales of $474.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $476.00 million and the lowest is $473.97 million. BWX Technologies reported sales of $471.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 74.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $542.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on BWXT. TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America raised BWX Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.38.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,118,325.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $187,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,337 shares in the company, valued at $6,404,249.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,242 shares of company stock worth $1,342,694. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 22.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 172,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 71,301 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BWXT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.11. 334,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,761. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.59. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $70.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

